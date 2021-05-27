SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading Up 0.8%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 8,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

