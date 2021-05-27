ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $316,429.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $316,429.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

