$0.07 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CUTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 97,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,239. The stock has a market cap of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

