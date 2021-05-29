-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,547. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

