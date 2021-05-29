$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hess posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $294,653.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,146.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 1,451,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,332. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

