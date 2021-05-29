$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,572. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.36, a PEG ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. Zillow Group has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

