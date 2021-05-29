-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 252,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

