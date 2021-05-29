$0.40 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.50. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,694. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

