0xcert Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $909,423.95 and approximately $28,810.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00071850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00851638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.51 or 0.08681823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00087027 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.