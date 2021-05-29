$11.09 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $11.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.91 to $12.00. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $18.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,815.56. 38,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,854. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,780.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,946.91. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

