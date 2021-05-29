$127.29 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $127.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. 63,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,710. The stock has a market cap of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.