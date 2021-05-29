$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $37.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. 112,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

