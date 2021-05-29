$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $37.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. 112,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.