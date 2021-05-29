$5.11 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the highest is $5.21. H&R Block posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

HRB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

