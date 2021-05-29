$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $6.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.91 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $28.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 622,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $57.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.