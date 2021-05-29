AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.