AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

