ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

HSBC downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

