ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

