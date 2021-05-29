ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 385,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

