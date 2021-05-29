Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.34. Afya has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

