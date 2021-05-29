Agrello (DLT) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $107,260.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,395,443 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

