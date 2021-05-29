Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

