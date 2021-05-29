AmonD Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $9,468.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00314489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00193537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00832716 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

