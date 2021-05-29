Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $3.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.79. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $17.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 328,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

