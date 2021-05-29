Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.63 million and the highest is $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.