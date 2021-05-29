Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 153,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

