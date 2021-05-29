Analysts Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 390.67

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

BRW stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The stock had a trading volume of 290,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,510. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.62. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.50 ($4.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

