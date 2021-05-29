Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$45.35

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,753. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

