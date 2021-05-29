Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 562.40

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.89 ($6.86).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 507.80 ($6.63). 6,077,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,978. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.04. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.57.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.