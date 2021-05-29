Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $57.36

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Transcat has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

