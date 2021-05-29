AntiMatter 1-Day Volume Tops $632,568.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $632,568.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00072071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.26 or 0.00851137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.20 or 0.08635435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

