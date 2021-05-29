Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

APR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 87,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,187. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

