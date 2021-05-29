Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $170,712.94

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $170,712.94 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,149.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.96 or 0.06521204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $629.74 or 0.01844068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00468974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00181781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00680090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00471890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00425149 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,457,409 coins and its circulating supply is 9,412,865 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

