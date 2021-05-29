Arweave (AR) Price Hits $12.75 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $425.64 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $12.75 or 0.00037117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.