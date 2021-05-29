Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.86. 1,948,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.04. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

