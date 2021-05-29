Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.86. 1,948,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.04. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
