Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.