Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) versus EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Head to Head Contrast

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Axion Power International alerts:

This table compares Axion Power International and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.35 $143.30 million $4.49 20.99

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axion Power International and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 2 1 0 2.33

EnerSys has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.81% 13.44% 5.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. The company sells its batteries under the PowerSafe, DataSafe, Hawker, Genesis, Odyssey, Cyclon, IRONCLAD, General Battery, Fiamm Motive Power, Oldham, Express, and NexSys brands. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.