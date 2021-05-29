Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $10.95 or 0.00031922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $103.33 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,433,386 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

