Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $133.30 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.50 or 0.00019254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133.30 million and $47.74 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

