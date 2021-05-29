Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $928.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,187,245,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

