Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,044. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.