bitCNY Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.85 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars.

