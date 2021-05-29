Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.68 billion and approximately $3.34 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $622.81 or 0.01838639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,873.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00465411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,750,362 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

