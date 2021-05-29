Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.55 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $464.10 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00007347 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048298 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

