BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 73.1% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the April 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MUC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 54,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
