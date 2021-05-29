BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 73.1% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the April 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MUC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 54,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

