BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 68,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,850. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.