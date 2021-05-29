Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $0.69

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

