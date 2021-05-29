BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNPQY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.49. 300,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,848. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

