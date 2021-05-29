British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 52.3% in May

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 3,437,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,467. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.