Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $19.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. 25,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.