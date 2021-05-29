Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

MRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 229,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 734,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

